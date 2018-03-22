Jean-Claude Biver, head of the watch division at LVMH which owns Tag Heuer, Hublot and Zenith commented on the importance of the Basel gathering: “The more we network with one another digitally, the more important eye contact and personal contact become. That is what gives meaning and importance to events such as Baselworld.”

This year LVMH will unveil three premieres at Baselworld: Zenith’s Defy Inventor, Hublot’s Ferrari Techframe and TAG Heuer’s Grand Carrera 2018.

Exclusive Swiss watchmaker and jeweller, Chopard, has been part of Baselworld for many years.

Chopard co-president Karl-Friedrih Scheufele says that as a family business, Chopard found Baselworld an essential part of the annual rhythm of business.

“Along with the evolution of the fair, our house too has undergone changes. Nowadays we unite all crafts of the jewellery and watch industry under one roof. Chopard is not only an integrated watch manufacture, we have also mastered the complete process of jewellery manufacturing – from smelting the gold alloys, through the goldsmith’s work, to the gemstone setting.

“This versatility results from our constant striving toward greater vertical integration, independence and in-house expertise. This is our philosophy, with which we feel very well represented as a family business at Baselworld,” Scheufele said.