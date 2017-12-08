As all true Red Devils will already know, throughout its history Manchester United has forged a reputation as the team who never gives up. Whether it be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last minute goal against Bayern Munchen during the Champions League final in ’99 or fighting it out the last day of the season to win the Premier League title, their mantra is the same: Don’t crack under pressure.

Manchester United has become an institution on the world football stage with a global community of 659 million followers. Synonymous with victory; an example of football at its most exciting. The most decorated club in English football with 20 League titles, 12 FA Cups and three Champions League titles it has been led to victory by some of the game’s biggest names, including, Sir Bobby Charlton, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, to name just a few.