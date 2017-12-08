As all true Red Devils will already know, throughout its history Manchester United has forged a reputation as the team who never gives up. Whether it be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last minute goal against Bayern Munchen during the Champions League final in ’99 or fighting it out the last day of the season to win the Premier League title, their mantra is the same: Don’t crack under pressure. 

Manchester United has become an institution on the world football stage with a global community of 659 million followers. Synonymous with victory; an example of football at its most exciting. The most decorated club in English football with 20 League titles, 12 FA Cups and three Champions League titles it has been led to victory by some of the game’s biggest names, including, Sir Bobby Charlton, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, to name just a few. 

This year, the decorated football club has added another great member to its impressive team list: TAG HEUER with two special edition chronographs to seal the deal. Meet the prestigious Carrera Heuer-01 Manufacture Chronograph, an illustrious special edition in the club’s colours. With a large yet streamlined diameter of 45mm, this sporty piece has a distinctly contemporary design, complete with a black skeleton dial and sapphire case-back.

Naturally a few club characteristics are featured on the timepiece, starting with the striking Manchester United red in the club’s logo at 9 o’clock and in the red alligator leather strap. But something all true fans will certainly be attracted to is the Manchester United red devil decal logo featured on the sapphire caseback.

"Football is the most popular sport in the world. It’s a language that crosses borders, a religion. With football, we convey passion, emotion, joy, dreams, team spirit, organisation, strategy, and finally, victory; values that are also carried by our brand and, more importantly, by the people who buy and wear our watches”, says Jean-Claude Biver TAG Heuer CEO and LVMH Group Watch Division President.

