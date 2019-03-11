Today I feel like a little history lesson. Bear with me. I promise I will not bore you. In 1920, as the modern movement flowered, a young woman at the height of her creative powers was reinventing how we dress.

She embodied modernity, her craft was her metier. Her signature style is now second nature for women around the world. Sports chic originated with her clever fabrication. The little black dress semaphored sexual freedom, independence, vibrant glamour and an ease of being that women have aspired to with mixed success ever since.

It was not that she was just a medium for a new way of expressing womanhood, she was a damn smart business woman who came up with the idea that has paradoxically sustained the economics of the fashion industry ever since.

For Christmas in 1920, Coco Chanel wanted to give her 100 best customers a present. The idea was to bottle a perfume that represented her house and everything she understood “a woman’s perfume, with a woman’s scent” to be.

She approached a talented young chemist and perfumier, Ernest Beaux. He was already famous for his work at Alphonse Rallet & Co, the foremost Russian perfume house that was sold at the turn of the century to the French perfume house Chiris of La Bocca. At the time they employed 1,500 people and made 675 products – one of which was Bouquet de Napoleon – a sellout success across the world, made by Beaux.