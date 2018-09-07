Of late, we have enjoyed some exhilarating achievements. The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, was opened in Cape Town, as was The Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden in Morocco. Both the Goodman and Stevenson galleries are present at Art Basel. Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art honoured Mary Sibande from Gallery Momo. Kemang Wa Lehulere was named Deutsche Bank‘s ‘Artist of the Year’ 2017. Umlazi-born Zanele Muholi is collected across three continents. And, further afield, Nigerian Okwui Enwezor was appointed curator at the 2015 Venice Biennale.

Our globally loved artists deserve spaces that stimulate our dreams and aspirations, and interrogate our challenges. For this to happen we must all show support and advocate for culture. Because the more powerful this discourse, the more inspired our nation will be to truly commit to a shared, beneficent vision.

To celebrate vigorous, outspoken South African art, please join me at the 11th edition of the FNB Joburg Art Fair, from 6 to 9 September at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Mandla Sibeko is an entrepreneur and director of the FNB Joburg Art Fair.