1. IT’S A CHANCE TO GET A HEAD START ON THE TRENDS FOR AFRICAN ART

There are more than 60 exhibitors at the FNB JoburgArtFair (JAF) this year, which means it’s an injection of contemporary art like no other.

But this year there’s a growing emphasis on African art, with more galleries from the continent exhibiting among their South African counterparts than ever before. Among them, THIS IS NOT A WHITE CUBE from Luanda and Gallery 1957 from Accra are both exhibiting for the first time.

This year the art fair also introduced a new initiative to bring to light unknown artists from all around the African continent with #FNBJAF20. They invited a selection of curators, collectors, gallerists and art platforms to put forward contemporary artists, and for the past month the public has been voting online. This week the top 20 artists will be announced. Learn them – they are the future!