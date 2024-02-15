The 2024 auction raised R15.5m, surpassing 2023’s R12m. The 2023 funds were used to purchase extra buses allowing more children access to the Imibala facility, growing a new Imibala Village in Hermanus and extending programmes in the Graaff-Reinet Imibala Village.
Through the Sponsor A Child initiative and the core academic, social, creative, mental and physical offerings at Imibala, over 8,000 children are positively affected annually through the programmes that include academic learning and literacy, robotics and coding, art, music and dance, pottery, drama, cooking and gardening.
Among the exclusive pieces auctioned were a custom Mercedes-Benz G 400 d with unique specifications and a limited edition colour. Highlights included sought-after tickets to a Billy Joel performance in New York City; prime Centre Court seats for the prestigious Ladies and Gentlemen's Wimbledon singles finals with lunch and a designated parking spot; a sojourn at Kevin Costner's ranch in Aspen, and a fully covered two-year lease on a racehorse, inclusive of all training and veterinary expenses, courtesy of Drakenstein Stud and Snaith Racing.
Imibala Summer Gala surpasses its multimillion rand record for charity
The lots in 2024 included once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from the Kruger to New York, in efforts to keep children educated, creative and cared for
Image: Supplied
The Imibala Summer Gala was hosted for the second time at the Vergelegen Wine Estate in the Cape winelands. The charity auction raises funds for the Imibala Trust founded and chaired by Gaynor Rupert.
“Through the generosity of so many we have been able to make a positive change on the lives of thousands of children,” she said as she gave the opening address.
Host Jo-Ann Strauss elegantly led the soirée. Guests were treated to a richly packed programme that included emotive ballet and gumboot dance performances by the students of Imibala.
An exceptional display of philanthropy, the considerable funds garnered from this charity event promise to enhance the future of the 800 students of the Imibala village in Somerset West each week. The ripple effect extends to the broader community who benefit from the provision of essential school supplies and uniforms annually.
Finding joy in giving — giving extravagantly, giving joyously
Image: Supplied
Alongside the live auction was a silent auction with lots including two nights in a suite at the Mount Nelson with a personal pool cabana; dinner at Klein Jan in Franschhoek; artwork by William Kentridge; luxury fashion from Merchants on Long, accessories from Okapi, and a diamond and ruby necklace from Chopard, among others.
Once all expenses are covered in the base cost of the Mercedes-Benz, another R12m will be going directly to the children.
The Imibala Village in Bright Street, Somerset West is open to visitors by appointment who would like to see the work and its effect on impoverished children.
Read up on the Imibala Trust here.
