Andiswa Bhungane, A Different Sunshine, 2021.
Image: Supplied

b.1994

mixed media

Art is life. But it can also be a luxury — one in which Bhungane happily indulges. She works with a variety of materials, among them resin, plaster, and gold, to create what she calls luxury art. Her inclusion in the recent Jaguar-supported group show “Give Her A Crown” fused her indulgences with storytelling, highlighting her own journey in navigating a family history punctuated, at times, by violence. 

Andiswa Bhungane.
Image: Supplied

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

X