b.1994
mixed media
Art is life. But it can also be a luxury — one in which Bhungane happily indulges. She works with a variety of materials, among them resin, plaster, and gold, to create what she calls luxury art. Her inclusion in the recent Jaguar-supported group show “Give Her A Crown” fused her indulgences with storytelling, highlighting her own journey in navigating a family history punctuated, at times, by violence.
Young and Vital Artists: Andiswa Bhungane
Art is life. But it can also be a luxury — one in which Wanted's Young and Vital Artist, Bhungane happily indulges
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.