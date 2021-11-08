Forget the highs of a K2 summit or aurora borealis-lit skies — my bucket list is simple. All you need to do is deposit me at Giovanni’s Deli World in Main Road, Greenpoint, and lock me in for the night. Come morning, you’ll find me curled up in a cuddle of croissants, delirious from international excess and dangerous levels of sugar. I’d start with the deli counter, obviously. A restrained bit of dip-ping fresh pita into hummus and tarama would quickly mutate into a gravadlax- and English-mustard binge. I might take a break and flip through a World of Interiors before commencing my cheese sprints.

Burrata first? With some local olive oil and a glass of cava — a great idea. And with a side of Swiss Emmenthal? Scratch that, the German kind seems a more suitable accompaniment, topped with a scoop of Tiptree Green Fig Conserve. Isn’t that the perfect primer for fresh pastas, the melanzane, and Thai plum chicken? Perhaps you’re reading this diary of an aspirational glutton and feeling grossed out. I would wager then that you are a Giovanni’s virgin and, so, absolutely need to get to this three-decade-old Cape Town institution at speed.

Visit this family business and it will become a mainstay of your fantasy life too. I always stop by this bijou epicurean dreamscape when I am in the city. Usually, I order a bagel laden with an obscene stack of smoked salmon. It is best enjoyed propped up at the window seating and with one of barista Piero Tarantello’s perfect double espressos. “Grazie,” I say as he delivers this dark dose of caffeine to the table. “Prego,” he replies, indulging my Highveld Wasp attempt at being a cool Mediterranean type.