The arid savannah of Tswalu Kalahari Reserve stretches across a vast area, with iron-oxideladen dunes between the Korannaberg hills. Tswalu has two camps: Motse, a secluded village of nine dwellings, and the the private Tarkuni homestead; each with its own private 4x4, guide, and tracker. Our days are our own; timing and choice of activities are personal preference.

This flexibility is part of the exclusivity at Tswalu, with an important purpose: to keep the visitor footprint as low as possible and minimise the impact on the biodiversity of this fragile ecosystem. The reserve has white and black rhino, shy leopard, and buffalo. One particularly rewarding activity is tracking pangolin using telemetry, after a remote and romantic gourmet picnic. Lunch is at the Motse camp, on the patio overlooking the infinity swimming pool.

Executive chefs curate dishes in partnership with South African chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, whose restaurant Jan in Nice, France, has a Michelin star. Traditional South African fare is given inventive twists. The highlight of our stay is the foodie extravaganza at the new Restaurant Klein Jan. Van der Westhuizen has transformed the quaint 100-year-old Boscia House, with its windmill and corrugated-iron reservoir, into something quite magical. We try the innovative cocktails: ginger beer with a kick, or margarita with melon. The amuse-bouche is piquant brioche biltong Lamington.