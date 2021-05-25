At its heart, Kruger Shalati is about a team built by belief in what seemed almost impossible.

The hotel concept was inspired by the location’s early history — a railway bridge that last saw a journey on its tracks in the 1970s. The line was built in 1893 to link Komatipoort with Tzaneen, fuelled by the discovery of gold in the Northern Transvaal. Tourism was soon added and, in 1923, South African Railways introduced a nine-day tour through the Sabie Game Reserve that included an overnight stop on the bridge (now in Skukuza) for wildlife viewing. Some say that this helped to support the move to proclaim the Kruger National Park in 1926.

In 1927 there was an “impractical” idea to build a hotel on the bridge. Close to a century later it would be realised by black-empowerment company Thebe, a great extension to the narrative that for so long has celebrated British and Afrikaner victories in creating the park. While train travel created the first tourism boom, it was discontinued because of the danger posed to wildlife.

Driving through the Kruger Park to the hotel, the first glimpse we got was of the low-level bridge over the Sabie River, the train hotel almost concealed within the mighty steel-and-stone structure of the historic Selati bridge. Nothing gave away the dramatic backstory.

From a lost shipment of steel in China, to parking the first carriage on the wrong bridge, and a near hijacking of the truck hauling the first carriage on its maiden voyage. Add to that a 2cm miscalculation that saw the entire staircase alongside the carriages having to be refitted, this was a project that needed more than a little belief to reach its incredible result.