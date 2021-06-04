Whether it’s the fine food, refined service, beautiful spaces or mingling with like-minded visionaries, members-only clubs have unique appeal that taps into a sense of luxury living. The latest local iteration comes in the form of The Pencil Club — a new addition to the upmarket hub of Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Having officially opened in March, the club was birthed in the spirit of innovation. Covid-19 had a significant delay in the completion of the club which encouraged the founders, Marc Rosenberg and Renzo Scribante, to flexibly adapt to the current market and members’ expectations.

GM Keegan Daniel and co-founder Rosenberg are of the opinion that this has offered more opportunities than challenges. “We believe that the restriction placed on our community as a whole has enabled The Pencil to refine its offerings and understand members more intimately,” they say.