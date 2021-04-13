A weekend road-trip with a stylish destination at the end? An easy day-trip with a few stops en route? However you plan to tackle it, there are plenty of reasons to put Bosjes Estate on the hit list for an autumn escape to the Breedekloof. We’ll start with these five…

1. Exploring the Breedekloof

Once you have Bosjes plugged into the GPS, here’s the first piece of advice: don’t rush. The Breedekloof region is enjoying a renaissance right now, as innovative young winemakers transform the valley’s once-staid reputation.

Vineyards once known for little more than anodyne plonk and brandy production, are today brimming with beguiling bottles. The white wines are particularly good, with some of SA’s most exciting Chenin Blancs emerging from the valley. For Chenin and unusual white varietals, stop in at Opstal or Daschbosch, while Olifantsberg’s Rhône-inspired reds are outstanding.