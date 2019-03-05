The queue of politely dehydrating tourists snakes down the pavement and vanishes around a corner in a haze of brutal midday heat. The sun’s rays pierce their clothes. They’re sharp and heavy and lethal, and you wouldn’t get me to stand in that line for all the dirhams in Morocco.

Smugly, I don’t have to. I’ve already got a ticket for the Jardin Majorelle, a landscape garden in Marrakech, Morocco. So I just walk on in. To another world. A mercifully cool one.

Long-established trees and bamboo create a canopy over polished oxide walkways. They’re flanked by palms and meander past water features and benches painted in hot yellow, teal and electric Majorelle blue. Yes, that’s a colour named specifically for the place.