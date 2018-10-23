HABITAS:

It began by creating nomadic experience for members who were interested in music festivals and the arts after being inspired by Burning Man. The company has evolved to include permanent “homes” in Mexico, Bali and even Namibia. There are also clubhouses in New York and Venice Beach for members.

By joining Habitas, you can celebrate New Year’s while luxuriously being “reminded of the essence of life” or attending the Sexes experience where femininity and masculinity are explored, all in Tulum, Mexico.

Cost: Experiences are for members only; full cost available on request. Habitas homes can be booked online from around R3,000 per night.

THE RUNAWAY EXPERIENCE:

The Runaway Experience is a travel brand that creates digital content and curates unique tour experiences. It focuses on wellness retreats, which in 2019 will be based in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Culinary Adventure Retreat is hosted by a chef; or the Self-care and Sisterhood Retreat includes sessions with a wellness consultant. There is even the sold-out Live Richer Retreat which promises to help you learn to “to experience everyday life for less money and more fun”.

Cost:From $2,950 per person without flights.

700,000 HEURES:

700,000 Heures (700,000 hours), explores a new destination and hotel every six months. It is the brainchild of French hotelier Thierry Teyssier who says: “It’s time to invent a new way to discover the world, which is more authentically connected to people and cultures, more enriching and more humane for all.”

The first hotel in this project opened in Puglia, Italy in September and will be closed by the end of October. The next destination is Cambodia from November 2018 to April 2019. Each hotel will offer a unique experience inspired by the destination.