How will Banyan Ilha Caldeira offer a sense of place?

Our food and beverage concept is “regionally sourced, locally curated” — 70% of the menu will be local recipes and local products. The local ingredients will be the stars of the show. We have two restaurants on the island, one of them specialising in fish and seafood. All of the fish served will be caught by members of the local fishing community. This means that the menu will change daily to accommodate the fish and seafood caught on that particular day. Guests will be continuously surprised and delighted.

The concept focuses on traditional Mozambican recipes. When the recipe is not from Mozambique, it needs to have a Mozambican twist, such as a spice, fruit or vegetable — a cashew fruit (not the nut) for example.

There is a sustainability ethos that pervades the development. Please speak to that.

Sustainability is one of our pillars, so we take it very seriously indeed. We will be the first Banyan Tree resort to be 100% solar powered. All our water is desalinated to drinking-water quality; we bottle all the still and sparkling water offered at the resort. Even though this already exists at other Banyan Tree properties, all the energy used in the process of reverse osmosis is supplied by our solar panels. All our waste will be treated in a controlled manner.