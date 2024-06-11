Most travellers booking into one of the private reserves that fringe the western edge of the Kruger National Park head off in search of adventure. Perhaps a little R&R too, but days on safari are usually all about the thrill of being out in the bush. The sense of heightened anticipation following tracks in the sand. A quickening pulse at the contact call of a lion at dusk. The adrenaline kick of witnessing a hunt.
But not at African Retreat by Motswari, a new four-bedroom camp in the famous Timbavati and Umbabat Private Nature Reserve. Tapping into a global trend towards travellers embracing a slower, more mindful approach to travel, African Retreat is a wilderness destination where the safari comes second and a sense of soulful serenity is the goal.
“Designed to enhance tranquillity, restore mind-body harmony and deepen your connection to nature, African Retreat by Motswari allows guests to unplug from life’s demanding rhythms and indulge in experiences crafted to induce relaxation and promote restorative wholeness,” explains Marion Geiger Orengo, owner of Motswari Private Game Reserve. African Retreat adds to Motswari’s three established accommodation options: the four-bedroom Geiger’s Camp, the 15-room Main Camp and the idyllic Giraffe’s Nest sleepout experience.
Wellness in the wilderness
African Retreat is a wilderness destination where the safari comes second and a sense of soulful serenity is the goal
Image: Supplied
Most travellers booking into one of the private reserves that fringe the western edge of the Kruger National Park head off in search of adventure. Perhaps a little R&R too, but days on safari are usually all about the thrill of being out in the bush. The sense of heightened anticipation following tracks in the sand. A quickening pulse at the contact call of a lion at dusk. The adrenaline kick of witnessing a hunt.
But not at African Retreat by Motswari, a new four-bedroom camp in the famous Timbavati and Umbabat Private Nature Reserve. Tapping into a global trend towards travellers embracing a slower, more mindful approach to travel, African Retreat is a wilderness destination where the safari comes second and a sense of soulful serenity is the goal.
“Designed to enhance tranquillity, restore mind-body harmony and deepen your connection to nature, African Retreat by Motswari allows guests to unplug from life’s demanding rhythms and indulge in experiences crafted to induce relaxation and promote restorative wholeness,” explains Marion Geiger Orengo, owner of Motswari Private Game Reserve. African Retreat adds to Motswari’s three established accommodation options: the four-bedroom Geiger’s Camp, the 15-room Main Camp and the idyllic Giraffe’s Nest sleepout experience.
Singita unveils a new-look original
At the heart of African Retreat’s new approach to a luxury safari are the three and four-day wellness retreats that aim to introduce guests to a world of transformative wellness practices. The retreats have each been created by Wellness Retreat Facilitator Roeline Hansen, who brings a wealth of experience to the role. A qualified yoga instructor, massage therapist, Vipassana meditation coach and certified breath coach, Hansen previously managed the wellness experience at the award-winning Habitas Namibia.
That global perspective and these holistic itineraries expose guests to a wealth of opportunities for self-care, whether that’s a morning of tai chi, yoga and breathwork to a soundtrack of Lowveld birdsong, or the indulgence of a private, outdoor bathing experience. There is, of course, an extensive collection of traditional wellness experiences to be enjoyed in the outdoor spa deck immersed amid the bushveld.
Image: Supplied
African Retreats is “a completely unique transformative travel concept in SA’s Greater Kruger Park region,” says Neil Markovitz, CEO of Newmark Hotels & Reserves. “It speaks to the modern traveller’s desire to find hospitality experiences that improve and enhance physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.”
It’s about the mind as much as the body, and Hansen’s curated retreats include elements of meditation, art therapy and intention-setting journaling. Feel the need for a dawn meditation session on a granite outcrop, rooted to the earth beneath the rustle of leadwood and tamboti trees? That can be arranged. After dark, gather around the fireside for storytelling and stargazing.
Image: Supplied
And, of course, you might even fit in a game drive or two, exploring the Umbabat Private Nature Reserve. Even these outings incorporate wellness practices, but you could also just sit back and enjoy being in one of the most famous “big five” reserves SA has to offer.
And it’s a retreat in every sense of the word, with the new destination offering four bush bungalows brimming with considered touches and individual charm. The spaces embrace natural tones and textures, with curved walls and towering roofs of fragrant thatch bringing a decidedly organic feel to the suites. Local basketware and hand-woven mats add sparks of interest and cool screed floors delight underfoot, while private terraces allow for quiet moments in the bush.
Image: Supplied
African Retreat also opens with a choice of suites. The two Superior Bungalows — Maroela and Tamboti — are slightly smaller, but enjoy wonderful views of the riverbed, while the larger Luxury Bungalows look out over the riverbeds or bushveld. Regardless of which bungalow you choose, you’ll find yourself cocooned in safari comfort.
The same goes for the communal lodge area, which offers a river-facing infinity pool and deck, yoga and meditation space, library nook, outdoor spa and an open-air firepit and boma.
Image: Supplied
In step with the wellness focus, expect a fresh take on safari dining too. Here the menu balances a sense of generosity and mindful indulgence with an abundance of fresh produce and a sense of provenance. Think heritage African grains, wild berries, sustainably sourced venison, fresh vegetables and local herbs. Expect meals that nourish and inspire, taking you on a culinary adventure deeply rooted in the African bush.
You might also like....
!Khwa ttu unveils subtly luxe new lodgings
MORE unveils Marataba Residence
Contemporary fuses with heritage at Paarl’s Grande Roche