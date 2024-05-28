Part of the appeal of river cruising is the size of the vessels. While the largest ocean-going ships carry thousands of passengers, on rivers you’ll rarely share your keel with more than a hundred travellers. And that’s especially true on the latest iteration of Nile river cruisers, built to offer a bespoke luxury experience that immerses you in the landscape and culture of ancient Egypt.
Take Viking, for example. A leader in expedition-style and river cruising, the brand has unveiled the latest addition to its Nile fleet, the Viking Sobek.
This 82-guest ship recently celebrated its “float out”, and is slated to sail its maiden voyage later in 2024. By the end of the year, Viking will have six ships cruising the Nile; a bellwether of growing demand for luxury travel on the river.
“Egypt has always captivated curious travellers with its rich culture and history, and it continues to be a destination of interest for our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, chair and CEO of Viking. “We believe the Viking Sobek and her sister ships are by far the most elegant vessels on the Nile, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests to explore this fantastic region.”
While you’ll have to wait a little while for the Sobek’s inaugural cruise, until then the Viking Aton will do nicely.
Ancient land. Modern luxury.
If you’re looking to delve into Egypt’s rich history while enjoying the height of luxury, a Nile cruise promises an exotic adventure afloat
Image: Supplied
What’s the image that pops into your head when you conjure up a cruise? A towering resort filled with thousands of overfed travellers? A congo-line at the pool with a bad DJ on the decks? Perhaps a horizon filled with water and no escape, bar the 11am line-dancing class on level four?
While many of those clichés no longer apply to leading ocean cruise lines, when it comes to river cruises they can go straight out the window and into the waters of the Danube, Mekong or one of about a dozen rivers worldwide where river cruise lines are reinventing the luxury experience afloat.
And Africa’s Nile river is proving a hotspot for this growing niche in the world of luxury travel, blending the enchantment of encountering ancient history close up, in the company of expert guides, with the knowledge you can easily step back into the cosseting confines of luxury afloat.
Redefining luxury expedition travel on the high seas
Image: Supplied
Iconic temples
Launched in 2023, the Aton likewise carries 82 guests in 41 staterooms and was custom-built for the Nile while taking its design cues from the elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known worldwide.
Viking’s standard 12-day “Pharaohs & Pyramids” itinerary captures the best of the region, beginning with a three-night stay on dry land, allowing travellers to tap into the ancient sites in and around Cairo. Then comes a flight to Luxor, where guests board the ship for an eight-day cruise, taking in the iconic temples of Luxor and Karnak, the Valley of the Queens, and Tutankhamun’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings. Other ancient highlights include the Temple of Khnum, the Dendera Temple complex, and a visit to a traditional Nubian village, before flying back to Cairo.
It’s a well-trodden itinerary followed by most luxury ships on the river, so which line you opt for depends on the style of travel you’re after. While Viking offers the last word in chic Scandinavian-style minimalism, other operators bring their own character to the river.
Image: Supplied
Also coming to the Nile in 2024 is the brand-new AmaLilia river cruiser from AmaWaterways, a line which sails rivers across Europe, Asia, South America and Africa.
With 41 staterooms — including 13 suites — there’s a solid emphasis here on indulgent luxury, from marble bathrooms — with baths! — to twin balconies for most suites. Expect décor that takes its cue from the region and an on-board culinary experience that includes multicourse tasting menus in an exclusive Chef’s Table experience. Having an expert Egyptologist on-board further enriches the journey, offering insightful commentary on key sites and episodes in history as you sail.
Uniworld is perhaps most famous for its elegant river ships sailing the iconic waterways of Europe, promising a sense of timeless style on-board.
Image: Supplied
That’s certainly the case on Uniworld’s Nile cruiser River Tosca but the “Super Ship” SS Sphinx instead embraces all the vibrancy and colour of a Cairo bazaar, in a riotous celebration of Egypt. No surprise it is one of the most popular options on the river.
Yearning for something with more nostalgia? The Steam Ship Sudan offers a glimpse into the “Golden Age” of travel, with just 18 cabins and six suites offering a more intimate adventure afloat.
Inspired by Agatha Christie’s iconic read Death on the Nile, this historic steamer is brimming with Belle Époque charm, from the authentic original woodwork and brightly tinted fabrics, guests can expect to be transported back to the 1920s as much as they are whisked dreamily along the banks of the Nile on six-day cruises between Luxor and Aswan.
The Middle East may be getting no end of bad press nowadays, but there’s plenty for adventurous luxury travellers to explore. If you’re looking to delve into Egypt’s rich history while enjoying the height of luxury, a Nile cruise promises an unforgettable experience afloat.
