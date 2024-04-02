And the concept is simple: an itinerary strings together a handful of the world’s most sought-after destinations and experiences, with guests travelling from A to B in cosseted luxury. The difference to the ocean-going original is that instead of a stately liner, you’ll be travelling in a luxury-spec private jet, where lie-flat seats, dining areas and concierge-style in-flight service are the norm.
And, of course, there are no lengthy voyages between the highlights: so, you could be trekking with gorillas one day, and wandering Egypt’s ancient ruins the next.
Four Seasons is arguably the leader in the field, with their (deeply sexy) jet-black Four Seasons private jet. Their Airbus A321neo-LR (“long-range”), easily connecting an array of destinations — has been customised to offer 48 spacious lie-flat seats, about a quarter of a typical commercial configuration.
On-board a dedicated journey planner and concierge take care of the nitty-gritty details, and of course there’s also a Four Seasons chef on hand to curate destination-inspired menus in-flight. On the ground, guests check in to some of the brand’s most remarkable hotels before heading out to explore.
Four Seasons recently unveiled their menu of “journeys” for 2025 — 2024 is all but sold out — and they take in a globe-trotting collection of bucket-list favourites on trips ranging from 13 days to three weeks. Price? Well, if you have to ask you probably can’t afford it, but 2024 rates run to just north of $200,000 for a 24-day global odyssey.
Air cruises offer high-flying luxury
They allow most of the benefits of flying private — exclusivity, convenience and comfort
For generations of wealthy travellers, a world cruise was seen as the OG of luxury experiences: the chance to see the world in opulence and style, rubbing those well-heeled elbows with fellow travellers and clinking champagne glasses as you toast your shared good fortune.
But in a world in which high-end travellers are increasingly cash-rich and time-poor, setting sail for three months at sea often isn’t an option, even if you’re remote working.
Cue the arrival of upmarket “air cruises”, which are fast becoming a sought-after niche in the world of global luxury, catering for those who are happy to fork out for whirlwind world tours, exclusive experiences and personalised service that greases the wheels of global travel.
Sea views and subtle spaces at The Winchester
African Wonders
Their “International Intrigue” journey has been a favourite since the concept launched in 2015, taking in Japan, Vietnam, Maldives and the Serengeti, before a whirlwind visit to the ancient sites of the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe to end in the achingly-glam Cap-Ferrat. In each, exclusive experiences are the watchword, whether it’s an astronomy discovery with world-renowned scientists, or expert-led sushi lessons in the markets of Tokyo.
Their 13-day “African Wonders” is a remarkable showcase of continental diversity, immersing travellers in everything from the pyramids of Giza to the migration across the Serengeti. There’s also a stop in Johannesburg to tap into Africa’s urban energy, or a day-trip — as you do — to Victoria Falls.
Four Seasons is not the only upscale hotel brand with skin in the game though.
From its Asian roots Aman has grown into an empire of hotels offering the last word in immersive understated luxury, and they bring that same aesthetic and ethos to their “Grandest Tour” global voyage created in collaboration with luxury tour operator Remote Lands. Hopping from Japan to Thailand to Sri Lanka to Turkey before ending in Greece, it’s a cross-section of ancient cultures and wild landscapes, woven together with stays in Aman’s signature hotels.
Aman’s Airbus A319 is an even smaller aircraft than the Four Seasons jet, carrying 18 passengers to offer a truly bespoke service. That extends to the time on the ground too. Savvy journey planners are mindful that high-end travellers don’t want to feel like they’re on a packaged tour, so to allow for unique moments in each destination Aman offers all travellers their own private driver and guide. That means guests can customise their time at will and, perhaps, one-up fellow travellers once back on board at 35,000 feet.
Air cruises allow most of the benefits of flying private — exclusivity, convenience and comfort — while sharing the cost among other like-minded travellers. But there’s another key upside to that steep fare: flexibility.
Air cruises allow travellers — or, at least, the journey planners doing the work for them — to combine destinations that are hard to reach using scheduled air services. Even if you’re booked in the cabins at the sharp end, flying direct from Mexico City to Easter Island, as you do on the Four Seasons “Ancient Explorer” wouldn’t otherwise be possible. The same goes for jetting out of the Maldives and into the Serengeti.
It’s not only global hotel brands claiming a slice of this luxury niche.
UK-based Titan Travel launched escorted private jet tours in 2023, and has already planned two more for 2024 and 2025. If you have R840,000 burning a hole in your pocket, their Spice Route Journey traces a remarkable route from Aqaba to Zanzibar, Madagascar, Muscat and Venice.
Luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent likewise offers a range of private jet journeys, often led by A&K founder Geoffrey Kent, aboard a converted Boeing 747 where even the back of the plane comes with First Class comforts.
