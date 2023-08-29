SA was abuzz with the Brics summit in August, and south-south travel is set for a boom this summer as SAA launches direct flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to São Paulo, Brazil, from late October.
It’s a pivotal moment for the airline, as it marks SAA’s first long-haul route since the pandemic shutdowns that sent the airline into business rescue. It’s also the first long-haul route the airline has flown out of Cape Town since it controversially cancelled its direct London service in 2012.
But why São Paulo, you might be asking? While Rio de Janeiro is the beautiful coastal city that draws tourists, and political power rests in the central capital of Brasilia, São Paulo is the vibrant financial and commercial heart of Brazil. It’s one of the most populous cities, home to more than 20-million Paulistanos. It’s also one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities, hosting everything from the Brazilian Grand Prix [each November] to the world’s second-largest Gay Pride parade [June 2024].
But beyond the events, there are plenty of reasons to head west. Here’s Wanted’s little black book of where to sleep, eat, shop and sightsee.
See this
Sampa, as the locals call the city, is the cultural heart of Brazil, and the best place to tap into that energy is the string of museums lining Ibirapuera Park. Beyond the scenic Japanese Pavilion and striking Ibirapuera Auditorium designed by Oscar Niemeyer, the highlight is the Museu de Arte Contemporânea da Universidade de São Paulo, and its remarkable collection of contemporary works.
For a more urban edge, head for the neighbourhood of Vila Madalena which has long been an enclave of artists and creatives. The art spills onto the streets, and the area is famous for its colourful graffiti murals. Most famous is Beco do Batman — Batman’s Alley — which got its start with murals of DC comic characters.
Amid the skyscrapers, the city is also home to a rich architectural heritage worth seeking out. Jean Nouvel has had his touch on contemporary buildings, while the neo-Gothic cathedral is a glorious respite from the busy streets outside.
Aside from its Beaux-Art architectural flourishes the Martinelli Building once laid claim to being the world’s largest concrete-framed building, while modernist architect Oscar Niemeyer — most famous for his hand in designing Brasilia — contributed the curvaceous Edifício Copan.
Stay here
Set in the neighbourhood of Chácara Santo Antônio, the new JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo is a chic celebration of Brazilian arts, culture and creativity, with subtle cues and clues throughout the 258-room property. Look for artworks by local artists including Regina de Barros and Ramon Martin, or delve into the interactive installations woven into the sculptural staircase and marble bar area. Book a high-floor room for great views out over the city.
Another fine choice is the Rosewood São Paulo, which boasts 450 site-specific artworks created by dozens of Brazilian artists. This mixed-use hotel offers 160 rooms, but you’ll spend most of your time exploring the three restaurants and rooftop infinity pool.
Eat & drink here
São Paulo rivals Mexico City and Lima as the best place to dine in Latin and South America.
That could mean a simple snack of the signature pão de queijo (cheese bread) — Pão de Queijo Haddock Lobo is the most famous — or a memorable steak at one of the city’s renowned churrascaria grill houses. São Paulo’s large Japanese community means you’re never far from great sushi, or a vibey izakaya either.
If your pockets are deep you'll want to book a seat at D.O.M, where acclaimed chef Alex Atala delivers a menu of fine dining dishes taking inspiration and ingredients from the wildest corners of the Amazon.
A little less expensive, but no less intriguing, is chef Jefferson Rueda’s A Casa do Porco. As you’d expect at the “House of Pig”, the focus is on free-range pork in all its guises. It was a new entrant (at #12) to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2023, and offers everything from a simple hot pork sandwich to a 15-course tasting menu.
End the night at the impressive Skye Bar atop the Hotel Unique in Jardim Paulista.
Shop here
You’ll find colourful markets across the city, but start at the Mercadão where the ground-floor stalls are worth a wander before heading upstairs to the selection of bars and casual restaurants. At the Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros you’ll find food stalls attached to some of Brazil’s most famous chefs and, not far off, the Benedito Calixto Square hosts a bustling antiques market each Saturday.
For more boutique shopping head straight for Rua Oscar Freire, a boulevard brimming with design outlets, concept stores and flagship boutiques. It’s the Fifth Avenue of São Paulo!
