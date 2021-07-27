When your 4x4 gets stuck in the cloying sands of Botswana’s Makgadikgadi Pans, it’s not the police or national park rangers you want to come looking for you. If you want to make it out intact, it’s Super Sande that you hope to see riding a quad-bike over the horizon.

Born and raised in the small village of Senyawe, today Super is one of the most respected safari guides in the business, and an expert on exploring the empty expanse of the Makgadikgadi. And yet it all began with oil filters and tyre changes, working as a mechanic in the Francistown garage of, as fate would have it, Jack Bousfield.

The Bousfield name is indelibly linked with safari travel in Botswana, and it was at the rustic family-run camp on the edge of the Makgadikgadi that Sande first saw the potential for a career in the safari industry.