While a farm stay might have previously conjured up images of basic lodgings and getting one’s hands dirty, today some of the most luxurious getaways can be found at a selection of the world’s most beautiful farms. The trend, which has been going strong in Europe and other parts of the world, has gained traction as more farmers open up their doors to offer guests the best in not only farm life but also gastronomy.

This 17th century Cape Dutch farm and winery, named for the mythical Tower of Babel, is as exquisite as it is luxurious. The estate was designed by a French architect, and the 3.5ha garden property has a classical feel about it. The farm hotel, some of which was created from the existing farm buildings, is the picture of rustic luxury with its thick, white-washed walls, fireplaces, and elegant gables.

Modernity is brought in by the white colour scheme and special touches such as heated floors and grand, four-poster beds. Guests can dine at Babel, the on-site restaurant that offers seasonal dishes sourced from the farm, which boasts a cornucopia of fresh produce, including nuts, berries, and a prickly-pear maze. With warmer weather on its way, guests can also enjoy a picnic-style meal with fresh salads, breads, and preserves.