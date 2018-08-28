While a farm stay might have previously conjured up images of basic lodgings and getting one’s hands dirty, today some of the most luxurious getaways can be found at a selection of the world’s most beautiful farms. The trend, which has been going strong in Europe and other parts of the world, has gained traction as more farmers open up their doors to offer guests the best in not only farm life but also gastronomy.
BABYLONSTOREN
This 17th century Cape Dutch farm and winery, named for the mythical Tower of Babel, is as exquisite as it is luxurious. The estate was designed by a French architect, and the 3.5ha garden property has a classical feel about it. The farm hotel, some of which was created from the existing farm buildings, is the picture of rustic luxury with its thick, white-washed walls, fireplaces, and elegant gables.
Modernity is brought in by the white colour scheme and special touches such as heated floors and grand, four-poster beds. Guests can dine at Babel, the on-site restaurant that offers seasonal dishes sourced from the farm, which boasts a cornucopia of fresh produce, including nuts, berries, and a prickly-pear maze. With warmer weather on its way, guests can also enjoy a picnic-style meal with fresh salads, breads, and preserves.
BOSCHENDAL
One of the highlights of a farm holiday is undoubtedly the food, and at Boschendal, everything you eat is farmed on the estate. Guests staying in the Herbert Baker-designed Rhodes cottages can enjoy the best in farm living.
The focus here is stylish simplicity, as guests can immerse themselves in all the farm’s glory by joining farm tours, or exploring the bike trails and walking paths that take you through orchards and mountain fynbos. The farm offers dining options from several restaurants and picnic areas. But if leaving the exquisite rooms doesn’t suit, you can also have meals brought to your cottage.
Boschendal also offers a farm shop and butchery from which guests can buy ingredients to prepare their own meals as all cottages have a full kitchen and are serviced daily.
AUBERGE CLERMONT
Auberge Clermont is a truly stylish country retreat in the Franschhoek Valley, tucked away on a historic wine and fruit farm just a few minutes from the town.
The farm offers a self-catering, three-bedroom villa with its own swimming pool. The farmhouse (with two bedrooms downstairs and a loft room) overlooks the vineyards, plum orchards, and the majestic Franschhoek Mountains. The luxurious rooms and romantic honeymoon suite have a Provence feel, thanks to the colours and tones used to decorate the rooms.
All rooms are equipped with Nespresso machines, satellite television, under-floor heating, and heated towel rails. Make time for a relaxing walk around the farm, where you can enjoy olive groves and the oak-lined brook.
CASTELLO DI RESCHIO, ITALY
For a truly indulgent farm holiday, look no further than this decadent estate in Italy. Castello di Reschio is the ultimate retreat for the discerning traveller, offering secluded luxury in the central region of Umbria. Guests stay at ancient farmhouses (housing between six and 14 guests), each with an infinity pool.
The Count and Countess Bolza, who fell in love with the then largely abandoned estate have turned this luxurious property into a true family business with room furnishings designed by their architect son, Benedikt. The property boasts a wine shop and restaurant that serves the property’s own organic vegetables and fruit, as well as a shop for a spot of shopping where guests can buy goods such as Venetian silk slippers.
As a working farm, guests can also enjoy cooking lessons, searching for truffles, or clay-pigeon shooting. The also farm produces some of the finest pure-bred Andalusian studs.
• From the August edition of Wanted 2018.