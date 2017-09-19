SEQUOIA GARDEN RETREAT, MAGOEBASKLOOF, LIMPOPO:

Go in spring for the Impressionistic azalea and cherry blossom display, go in autumn for the Titian colours of the redwoods and oaks, go in summer for the rain, mist and silver dams. Just go. The gardens at Sequoia Garden Retreat are quite dreamy. In the heart of the Magoebaskloof, loved for its mountains and forests, waterfalls and streams, Sequoia comprises six hectares of wild and formal gardens and features two dams that reflect the seasonal colours.

Recently restored under new owners, the gardens were started nearly a hundred years ago by the Holloway family who first planted the seeds of the giant sequoias that now grow here. Explore knot gardens, herb gardens, fairy gardens, secret gardens, indigenous forest glades and thickets. Stay in one of three romantic cottages, the sexiest is Meadow Cottage, a stone cottage overlooking a moody, misty dam. Sequoia is self-catering, but you can arrange picnics and outings to neighbouring cheese farms and organic mountain cafes. There are hikes and trails in the surrounding mountains, and nearby is Zwakala, Limpopo’s first organic brewery.