Boschendal has finally opened what we now consider to be one of the best weekend-getaway spots in the country. The Boschendal cottages offer true rural luxury in various formats. From the exquisitely restored, Herbert Baker-designed Rhodes cottage, to the more understated farm cottages, all of them have simple yet stylish interiors — country luxury at its finest.

From the languid pecking of the farm’s rooster, to the wild fields of fynbos, to the fact that you can buy fresh farm produce from the local deli, and prepare it in your own kitchen — the authentic farm experience at Boschendal offers a new perspective. The space, the silence, and the ambience put this spot in a league of its own.

You can sit back and relax or participate in country activities such as long walks, longer lunches, or, if you fancy, late mornings in your farm bed. Walks can either be self-guided, or you can opt for a formal tour of this historic estate. If you have a set of wheels, the mountain-biking trails are exceptional, or you can simply explore caves, taste the wine, swim in the dams, and try your hand at trout fishing.

When it comes to dinner time, Christiaan Campbell’s farm-to-table menu at the famous Werf restaurant is legendary. And, of course, the Boschendal picnics are not-to-be missed, with seasonal menus available.