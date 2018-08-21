The Karoo, which means “place of thirst”, is not often thought of as a destination for luxurious holidaying. However, with its contrasting landscapes and significant historical and cultural background, the Great Karoo has a lot to offer.

For a spot of true and unbridled luxury, head over to Mount Camdeboo private game reserve. The reserve lies in the Sneeuberg Valley (the second-highest range in South Africa), and is just 45 minutes from Graaff-Reinet. The sprawling 14,000 hectares of land started off as a family vacation spot, but has since become a true home away from home luxury escape.

“Mount Camdeboo is the story of family,” says Iain Buchanan, the owner of the reserve. “For a number of years, it was the family holiday spot. From there we arrived at a vision of developing the property for conservation and eco-tourism that evolved after each trip.”