Samsung’s David Koh may as well have chimed “anything you can do I can do better because I can do anything better than you” on the stage at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona on Sunday. True to form the Korean giant snatched up every one of their competitors shiny new toys and took them one step further.

Here is everything you need to know:

The Camera Reimagined:

In terms of nitty gritty; one of the most influential changes to camera is the fact that they integrated a 9-RAM processing chip right in to the camera itself, to allow for 4 times faster and smarter processing times.

- This new fast processing speed allows the 12-MP back camera to run two different apertures simultaneously – like the human eye - so you can take photos in ridiculously low light. Now you do longer have to blind your friends with an unholy flash every time you want to capture a moment in the club.