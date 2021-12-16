LAPTOP: MacBook Pro
Apple’s new MacBook Pro is a return to form for the tech giant. Sporting a variety of ports, a new MagSafe char-ger, and a notched MiniLED display, the new MacBook Pro means business. Available in a 14-inch and a 16-inch variant with either an M1 Pro or an M1 Max system-on-chip (SoC), this is finally everything Apple pro users have asked for. While the M1 Pro- and M1 Max-powered laptops are somewhat heftier than their predecessors, this means that Apple has improved their battery life, with early reviews claiming a full day’s work while unplugged. And while there’s much online chatter about the notched display, the truly sig-nificant changes are the all-new chipsets. Successors to Apple’s in-house M1 SoC, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max boast unpar-alleled performance, with up to 64GB RAM and 8TB storage.
From R36 299, istore.co.za
CAMERA: Hasselblad 907X 50C
Initially a concept introduced in June 2019, the mirrorless medium-format 907X 50C is now a reality. Consisting of a modernised CFV II 50C digital back and the body of the new 907X, this camera connects Hasselblad’s legacy and future. It can function as a standalone digital camera, and can serve as a digital back for most Hassel-blad V-System cameras made since 1957. With its 3.2-inch 2.36M-dot tilting rear display with full touch support and Hasselblad’s user interface, anyone familiar with the company’s traditional medium-format cameras will feel at home. With the 907X, you’ll gain access to all the high-quality X-System lenses, as well as a vast range of Hasselblad optics (via adapters), including the H-System, V-System, and XPan lenses. Key features include a 50MP 43.8mm x 32.9mm CMOS sensor, 14 stops of dynamic range, the ability to capture 16-bit RAW images and full-resolution JPEGs, a USB-C port, full com-patibility with all XCD and HC/HCD lenses, and integrated Wi-Fi.
R134 012, ormsdirect.co.za
PRINTER: Instax Link Wide
Fujifilm’s new smartphone printer builds on the popularity of the Instax Mini Link and In-stax Share SP-3 by being the first Instax printer to offer users the ability to print images measuring 86mm x 108mm, twice as large as those of its predecessors. Connecting to your smartphone via a dedicated app, the new printer is also the first to feature a new enhanced colour- saturation mode. Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, the Link Wide can easily be tossed in a bag or carried around by using the hand-strap. Available in ash white or mocha grey.
R2 499, instax.co.za
E-READER: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
There’s a magic in get-ting lost in new worlds and learning new things. Only, many of us blaze through books like wildfire, always looking for something new to read. Kindle, Amazon’s popular e-reader, solves that pain point, and now one can find and download new books with ease. Paired with a glare-free display and a long battery life, it makes it easy to get lost in another world. And while it doesn’t evoke the nostalgia of open-ing a physical book, the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has some unique advantag-es. With a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display, 10-week battery life, wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light, 32GB storage for thousands of books, and an IPX8 rating, you’ll be able to take this Kindle anywhere.
$189.99, amazon.com
• From the December issue of Wanted 2021.