E-READER: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

There’s a magic in get-ting lost in new worlds and learning new things. Only, many of us blaze through books like wildfire, always looking for something new to read. Kindle, Amazon’s popular e-reader, solves that pain point, and now one can find and download new books with ease. Paired with a glare-free display and a long battery life, it makes it easy to get lost in another world. And while it doesn’t evoke the nostalgia of open-ing a physical book, the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has some unique advantag-es. With a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display, 10-week battery life, wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light, 32GB storage for thousands of books, and an IPX8 rating, you’ll be able to take this Kindle anywhere.

$189.99, amazon.com