We live in an age in which we have become much more conscious about what we consume and how our consumption affects the environment. Initiatives such as electric cars, celebrities punting vegan diets and airlines promoting sustainable travel have put the spotlight on unsustainable practices, so it was only a matter of time before the fashion world had to fall in line.

And it has, with the spring/summer 2019 season setting the tone for a sustainable future.

London Fashion Week, starting today, will be the first major fashion show to be totally fur free. Organisers the British Fashion Council conducted a survey among all showcasing designers, asking if any planned to use fur. When it was confirmed that none planned to, the council promoted the show as fur free for the first time in its 35-year history.