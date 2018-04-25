The past year or so has seen a shift in the worlds of fashion and beauty, with life imitating art not only on the runways, but on the retail shelves too. Breaking news topics, such as industrial scandals and the call for equality and diversity, paired with our ever-changing economic landscape, were all factors that signalled a change, not only in what we think, but also in what we buy and how we curate our lifestyles. Powerful movements such as Time’s Up and Me Too — a response to the concealed culture of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the workplace — saw female A-list celebrities coming forward to disclose their stories, which bred a strong wave of activism on all fronts.

The most memorable representation of this was on this past season’s runways, with fashion designers showcasing thought-provoking collections that aimed to say something meaningful, instead of just parading an army of beautifully made garments. From the women’s march demonstration at Christian Dior, to the power-suited models at Tom Ford, fashion and beauty were taking a stand for something, and using artistry to propel the movement forward.