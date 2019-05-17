Ever since its establishment as an antidote to what some saw as a worrying rise of rewards for fascist films, such as Leni Riefenstahl’s Olympia, in the 1930s, the Cannes Film Festival, now in its 72nd year, has been no stranger to controversy. From a shutdown of the festival in 1968 in solidarity with the student protests in Paris, and the discovery of a bomb beneath the stage at the closing ceremony in 1978, to Danish director Lars von Trier’s bad joke about being a Nazi who understood Hitler, which earned the director a ban from the festival until last year, the world’s most prestigious film gathering has seen its share of headline-grabbing outcries.

This year looks set to be no different. After protests about Netflix films – which fail to meet France’s requirement of a 36 month period between theatrical release and streaming availability – and last year’s furore over the lack of female representation in the competition, this year’s edition has excluded Netflix titles and supposedly rectified the issue of gender parity by including four woman-directed films, out of a total of 21, on the longlist for its prestigious Palme d’Or award.

While Netflix won’t really be worried, seeing that its two potential top candidates for glory – Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Steven Soderbergh’s Panama Papers film The Laundromat - aren’t ready for consideration anyway, there is another controversy brewing as the festival begins this week and that’s thanks to maverick troublemaker and previous Palme d’Or winner Quentin Tarantino.