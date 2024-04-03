Are you and your business ready for global recognition? Enter the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award and step into the spotlight.

Founded in 1972, this international annual award has become the ultimate platform celebrating businesswomen who exemplify the tenacious, enterprising spirit of the grande dame of champagne, Madame Clicquot.

Widowed at the age of 27 in 1805, Madame Clicquot defied norms, propelling Veuve Clicquot to prominence and transforming the entire champagne industry — an extraordinary feat during an era when women faced significant limitations, unable even to establish personal bank accounts, let alone independently own or manage businesses.

Today, the annual Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award is a powerful tribute to women who share Madame Clicquot's fearlessness and determination. Open to women in 27 countries including SA, the award comprises two categories:

The Bold Woman Award, lauding the female founders and CEOs of companies that have been operational for more than three years; and

The Bold Future Award, spotlighting the leaders of companies on the rise, which have been in existence for less than three years.

Having honoured more than 450 businesswomen to date, the impact of the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot is invaluable. Not only are laureates celebrated for their leadership, they're given prominence, a powerful platform and access to an inspiring global community.