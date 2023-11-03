Makes: 1 cocktail
Good old-fashioned umami
The Wanted x Johnnie Walker Blue drinks series gives you drinks inspired by umami, the Japanese expression of the “fifth taste”
Image: Supplied
In celebration of the global launch of the limited series Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami, today we give you the Old Fashioned with an umami twist.
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami is stirred down with caramel and seasoned with umami-rich Worcester sauce to create a complex, mind-bending take on a salted-caramel Old Fashioned.
Finished with a candied and roasted cherry tomato in place of the traditional maraschino cherry, this cocktail leans heavily into the natural umami-rich dessert flavours of the whisky.
Makes: 1 cocktail
Ingredients:
60ml Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami
70ml Monin Caramel Syrup
1-2ml (2-3 dashes) Worcestershire sauce
Candied roasted cherry tomato (see recipe below), to garnish
Method: Stir all the ingredients over ice in a mixing glass. Strain the mix into a chilled rocks glass over a large cube of clear ice. Garnish with a candied roasted cherry tomato.
To make candied roasted cherry tomatoes: Prick vine cherry tomatoes all over with a toothpick. Steep in a 2:1 sugar syrup for 15 minutes. Place on a non-stick tray and bake at 230°C for 4-5 minutes. Allow to cool before serving and keep refrigerated.
This article was sponsored by Diageo SA.
Drink responsibly. Not for sale to persons under 18.
