The Puma Palermo first debuted about 40 years ago, when it was created as part of a special series of sneakers paying homage to some of Europe's most famous cities, including London, Oslo and more.

It was soon adopted by football fans, becoming a wardrobe staple of the terrace crowd in 1980s soccer stadiums.

Needless to say, there's was a great sense of nostalgia when Puma announced it was reviving this legendary low-top silhouette last year.

The reimagined Palermo features all the hallmarks of the original — its signature tag at the upper, a T-toe construction and a classic terrace gum sole — but it's been updated with contemporary colour combinations. These include Special Pink Delight-Puma Green, Vine-Clementine, White Vapor-Grey Gum and Black Feather-Grey Gum.