In response, the brand proudly introduced the Levi’s Curvy range — a collection of jeans designed to “Celebrate Your Curves”.

Differentiating the range from Levi’s plus-size offering, the Curvy collection is less about a size range and more about a body type. The Curvy collection is made for hourglass shapes, and it's all about redefining the concept of the perfect fit.

How Levi’s Curvy jeans are setting a new standard in denim

Precision tailoring

Levi's Curvy jeans are specially crafted to cater to the needs of women with hourglass figures. The precision tailoring ensures that each pair hugs curves in all the right places.

No more compromising on comfort for style or vice versa — with Levi's Curvy jeans, you can have both.

Mid-rise waist

Finding the perfect balance between style and everyday comfort can be challenging. Many Levi's Curvy styles feature a mid-rise waist* that strikes that balance. You can confidently “Celebrate Your Curves” while enjoying a comfortable fit that's suitable for any occasion.

Soft fabric technology

Levi's Curvy collection goes beyond just the fit. These jeans are fabricated with Levi's soft fabric technology, a blend of soft cotton with just the right amount of stretch. This results in jeans that not only sculpt your figure but are also ultra-soft on the skin.