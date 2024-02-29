At the heart of every woman's quest for the perfect pair of jeans lies a desire for a fit that feels like a second skin.
Levi's asked South African women what they looked for in a pair of jeans, and they were clear about what they wanted: ones that would sculpt their figure, elongate their legs, feel soft on their skin and maintain their shape without gaping at the waist.
In response, the brand proudly introduced the Levi’s Curvy range — a collection of jeans designed to “Celebrate Your Curves”.
Differentiating the range from Levi’s plus-size offering, the Curvy collection is less about a size range and more about a body type. The Curvy collection is made for hourglass shapes, and it's all about redefining the concept of the perfect fit.
How Levi’s Curvy jeans are setting a new standard in denim
Precision tailoring
Levi's Curvy jeans are specially crafted to cater to the needs of women with hourglass figures. The precision tailoring ensures that each pair hugs curves in all the right places.
No more compromising on comfort for style or vice versa — with Levi's Curvy jeans, you can have both.
Mid-rise waist
Finding the perfect balance between style and everyday comfort can be challenging. Many Levi's Curvy styles feature a mid-rise waist* that strikes that balance. You can confidently “Celebrate Your Curves” while enjoying a comfortable fit that's suitable for any occasion.
Soft fabric technology
Levi's Curvy collection goes beyond just the fit. These jeans are fabricated with Levi's soft fabric technology, a blend of soft cotton with just the right amount of stretch. This results in jeans that not only sculpt your figure but are also ultra-soft on the skin.
Versatility
Whether you're heading for a casual brunch or dressing up for a big night out, the Levi's Curvy range offers unparalleled versatility.
These jeans are like a second skin that accentuates your figure in all the right places, making them the ultimate wardrobe staple.
Real women, real stories: voices of the Curvy campaign
The Curvy range is another show of Levi's commitment to representing and celebrating women of all shapes and sizes. Meet this year’s faces of the campaign, who have shared their personal journeys with Levi's:
Suzé Rooy: “One of my favourite things is how wide a size range there is so everyone gets to feel beautiful in their Levi’s jeans. We aren’t an afterthought — we are the main event! I truly feel like the jeans were made for me.”
Sinenhlanhla Mbhele: “The Levi’s Curvy Collection is a true representation of embracing African bodies in a way that has never been done before. This collection makes you feel sexy and confident, I am truly obsessed with this collection.”
Shop the Levi's Curvy range at Levi's stores, selected retailers and online.
This article was sponsored by Levi Strauss.
*Styles with a high-rise waist are also available.