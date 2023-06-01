Change is the only constant in the ever-evolving world of fashion, especially in the age of social media, where trends emerge and disappear at lightning speed.

In this world, very few items stand the test of time. Yet, when Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis received a patent for their riveted pants on May 20 1873, they unknowingly sparked an enduring legacy that would transcend time, trends and generations.

That date has since been commemorated as 501 Day in honour of Levi's 501s, an era-defining style that celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.