Change is the only constant in the ever-evolving world of fashion, especially in the age of social media, where trends emerge and disappear at lightning speed.
In this world, very few items stand the test of time. Yet, when Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis received a patent for their riveted pants on May 20 1873, they unknowingly sparked an enduring legacy that would transcend time, trends and generations.
That date has since been commemorated as 501 Day in honour of Levi's 501s, an era-defining style that celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.
In an increasingly digital era, the authenticity of Levi's 501s is more cherished than ever. As the world changes, 501s remain a firm fixture in millions of wardrobes — a blank canvas for self-expression embraced by artists, rebels and trailblazers alike, growing into a symbol of individuality and becoming an enduring part of our shared cultural experiences.
To mark #150Yearsof501, Levi's has embarked on a year-long celebration that kicked off with the launch of “The Greatest Story Ever Worn”. This global campaign includes a trio of short films — watch them here — inspired by the true stories of legendary 501 fans, from the fashionistas of Kingston, Jamaica, to the dearly departed in denim.
Next, in the build-up to 501 Day, Levi's hosted First Thursdays and a two-day workshop event in Cape Town, which gave attendees the opportunity to customise their denim with guidance from the brand's master tailor William Phala and artist Romi Flowers.
Levi's championed its commitment to sustainable fashion by partnering with Clothes to Good for this event; guests were encouraged to donate their preloved jeans to contribute towards a greener future and support employment opportunities for women across SA.
In addition, the brand teamed up with local creatives Mziyanda Malgas, Amahle Zama and Wanda Lephoto to explore the profound connection between them and their 501s.
Malgas, a multitalented model, DJ, photographer and artist, holds 501s dear to their heart. To them, the denims are “classic, timeless ... something that's been present throughout my whole entire life. I've been around with them everywhere,”
Fashion stylist Zama offers a heartfelt perspective, intertwining her personal journey with the enduring appeal of 501s: “To me, 501s means family, heritage, culture, changes of our lives and timelessness. Through it all, I've never had to alter my 501 jeans — they've always just sort of fitted into each chapter of my growth.”
Fashion designer Lephoto views 501s as a symbolic embodiment of freedom. His words reflect the spirit of our country: “As South Africans, freedom is a big thing to us and being able to celebrate our freedom, being able to celebrate our heritage, being able to celebrate our cultures ... it means so much.”
This trio's powerful narratives serve as a reminder that sometimes a pair of jeans can be so much more — 501s are a testament to personal stories, cultural heritage, and the timeless spirit of freedom.
On May 20, a 501 Day celebration was held at Haus of Strauss Africa, Levi's collaborative hub for artists, musicians and innovators, in Johannesburg. During this immersive experience — watch the video below — guests were encouraged to express their unique sense of style by visiting denim customisation stations and to take in an exhibition detailing Levi's storied 150-year history.
This exhibit provided more than just a stroll down memory lane, it highlighted the continued impact Levi's and its famed 501s have on youth culture. After all, from their origins in the gold mines of San Francisco to their current role as a wardrobe stable in countries around the globe, every pair of these iconic denims has a story to tell.
Now, to further celebrate 150 years of 501s, Levi's invites you to join the hunt for the oldest pair of 501s in SA and stand a chance to win R15,000, among other prizes.
This quest is about more than just jeans, it's about the stories they tell. Each worn-out patch, frayed hem or paint stain symbolises a well-lived life; it's an emblem of experiences and a testament to 501's timeless appeal.
So, whether these 501s are in the back of your cupboard (or your parents’ cupboard), hidden in a thrift store, or you’re wearing them right now, Levi's wants to hear about it.
