As home to some of the world’s biggest luxury brands, Sandton City is introducing the next frontier in signature retail experiences.

Launched on March 8 as a “curation of the most desirable product offers from iconic brands”, the Iconic 22 campaign is a collection of bespoke shopping experiences from some of the top luxury brands and exclusive stores in Sandton City.

The idea is to offer customers the opportunity to custom design some of their favourite products and get in on once-off deals.

The first experience opened at Dior Emporium, one of the newest stores in Sandton City. For a week long, shoppers can purchase an engraved bottle of their favourite 100ml classic fragrance or 250 ml La Collection Prive fragrance and receive a free gift with every in-store purchase.