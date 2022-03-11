As home to some of the world’s biggest luxury brands, Sandton City is introducing the next frontier in signature retail experiences.
Launched on March 8 as a “curation of the most desirable product offers from iconic brands”, the Iconic 22 campaign is a collection of bespoke shopping experiences from some of the top luxury brands and exclusive stores in Sandton City.
The idea is to offer customers the opportunity to custom design some of their favourite products and get in on once-off deals.
The first experience opened at Dior Emporium, one of the newest stores in Sandton City. For a week long, shoppers can purchase an engraved bottle of their favourite 100ml classic fragrance or 250 ml La Collection Prive fragrance and receive a free gift with every in-store purchase.
From March 15, Emporio Armani will allow the discerning customer to emboss their name on a signature MyEA Emporio bag.
And on March 22, two experiences will kick off: Spanish luxury brand Desigual will present each shopper with a gift card and exclusive pair of handmade earrings and Preview will offer a 20% discount on Karl Lagerfeld accessories and footwear.
The idea is to offer something for connoisseurs of all tastes and future campaigns will be held at the likes of the flagship Adidas Halo store, Lego, Deli One, BT Games, Starbucks, Arc and Le Creuset.
All shoppers who participate in the campaign will be entered into a draw to win a R22,000 Sandton City gift card and on Tuesdays the first 22 people to participate in that week’s campaign will receive free parking and a customised gift.
New experiences will launch every Tuesday over the next few months. For more information and to find out what the next experiences will be as they are made available, visit the Iconic 22 counter in the Protea Court or the Sandton City website.