From the brand that invented the “Art of Travel”, Louis Vuitton’s iconic trunk, created in the 1850s, gets a breath of new life for its bicentenary with a series of celebratory window displays featuring the artistic creations of 200 talents and visionaries. Creatives such as BTS, NIGO®, and Alyssa Carson were given carte blanche to create, deconstruct, repurpose, or refashion the trunk in any medium — even augmented reality. The Maison will also pledge €2-million to non-profit organisations to help young people discover the arts and unlock their creativity.

