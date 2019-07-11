As in the boxer petrol engine, the cooling elements are placed in the air stream. When starting the electric motor, these cooling elements move out slightly, indicating that the bike is ready to go.

The cylinder-shaped electric motor is positioned underneath the battery and is directly connected to the universal shaft, thus visually echoing the history of BMW Motorrad.

In the side view, the Vision DC Roadster has a low front section and short, high rear to convey a sense of agility. Instead of the fuel tank, a flat, finely-wrought tubular structure spans the vehicle.

The overall appearance conveys a sense of lightness so as to emphasise driving dynamics. Elements such as the seat and the cooling system appear to hover around the battery.

On the frame itself, lengthwise milled grooves create a fascinating visual effect. This impression is further underscored by means of openings in the milled aluminium frame and the tubular frame structure arranged above it. Hi-tech materials such as carbon fibre and aluminium reduce the overall weight.

Red contrast elements and brushed aluminium jazz up the styling, and the front and rear lights are LEDs.

BMW hasn’t quoted performance figures or the range, and nor has it said when it might start building an electric production bike.