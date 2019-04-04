The Cayenne Coupé, which will also count the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé as a rival, will be available in two derivatives, both offering plenty of space for up to four people, says Porsche. Rear passengers sit 30mm lower than in the Cayenne, which Porsche says ensures plenty of headroom despite the vehicle’s lowered silhouette.

The boot capacity of the standard Cayenne Coupé is a useful 625l, expanding to 1,540l with the rear seats flipped down, with the Cayenne Turbo Coupé making do with a slightly less practical 600 to 1,510l.

The entry point of the two-model range is the Cayenne Coupé, with a 3.0lsix-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making outputs of 250kw and 450Nm. With the optional Sport Chrono Package it's capable of a 243km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.0 seconds (5.9 seconds with the optional lightweight sports packages).

The top-of-the-range Cayenne Turbo Coupé is gunned along by a 4.0lV8 twin turbo with 404kW and 770Nm, good for 0-100 in 3.9 seconds and maxing out at 286km/h. The Cayenne Turbo Coupé can be ordered with a sports exhaust system.

“The Coupé includes all the technical highlights of the current Cayenne, but has an even more dynamic design and new technical details that position it as more progressive, athletic, and emotional,” says Porsche Chairman Oliver Blume.

The Cayenne Coupé will reach local shores in the last quarter of this year at the following prices: Cayenne Coupé: R1,303,000 and Cayenne Turbo Coupé: R2,277,000.