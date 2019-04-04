As the BMW X6 is to the X5, Porsche has unveiled a new coupé to line up alongside the popular Cayenne SUV.
While it has four doors, and not two as per the classic coupé definition, this Cayenne has a dramatically sloping roofline and a rear roof spoiler to give it more sporting presence. The roof is 20mm lower than the standard Cayenne's, while redesigned rear doors and fenders broaden the vehicle's shoulders by 18mm for a more muscular stance.
The hunkered-down effect is further achieved by the rear number plate being integrated into the bumper, making the Cayenne Coupé seem closer to the ground. The roof spoiler is combined with a new adaptive rear spoiler as part of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA), and extends by 135mm at speeds over 90km/h to increase rear downforce.
A large panoramic fixed glass roof comes fitted as standard, with an optional contoured carbon roof that has a centre seam similar to the GT3 RS to add to the sportier vibe of this Cayenne.
The carbon roof is available in one of the three lightweight sports packages that include weight-reduced 22-inch GT Design wheels, seat centres in classic checked fabric, and carbon and Alcantara interior trim.
The Cayenne Coupé, which will also count the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé as a rival, will be available in two derivatives, both offering plenty of space for up to four people, says Porsche. Rear passengers sit 30mm lower than in the Cayenne, which Porsche says ensures plenty of headroom despite the vehicle’s lowered silhouette.
The boot capacity of the standard Cayenne Coupé is a useful 625l, expanding to 1,540l with the rear seats flipped down, with the Cayenne Turbo Coupé making do with a slightly less practical 600 to 1,510l.
The entry point of the two-model range is the Cayenne Coupé, with a 3.0lsix-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making outputs of 250kw and 450Nm. With the optional Sport Chrono Package it's capable of a 243km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.0 seconds (5.9 seconds with the optional lightweight sports packages).
The top-of-the-range Cayenne Turbo Coupé is gunned along by a 4.0lV8 twin turbo with 404kW and 770Nm, good for 0-100 in 3.9 seconds and maxing out at 286km/h. The Cayenne Turbo Coupé can be ordered with a sports exhaust system.
“The Coupé includes all the technical highlights of the current Cayenne, but has an even more dynamic design and new technical details that position it as more progressive, athletic, and emotional,” says Porsche Chairman Oliver Blume.
The Cayenne Coupé will reach local shores in the last quarter of this year at the following prices: Cayenne Coupé: R1,303,000 and Cayenne Turbo Coupé: R2,277,000.