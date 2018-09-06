The company’s first chairman was Woolf Barnato, the son of the founder of the Kimberley diamond mine. The latest-generation Mulsanne was codenamed Project Kimberley before going into final production.

In more recent times, the company’s director of powertrain engineering, Paul Williams, is from SA and the head of motorsport, Brian Gush, is also a South African.

We were fortunate to spend time with a couple of the designers, including Darren Day, head of exterior design who took me through some of the features on the Bentayga SUV. He pointed out that the Bentayga was not an easy project, saying that it’s virtually impossible to design a really good-looking SUV because of the dimensions.

That was clear in the original concept that was lambasted by many, but Day says the order books filled up immediately in spite of the criticism. The design changed significantly from that concept and while the Bentayga is not everyone’s cup of tea, it remains true to some of the key Bentley design elements.

We got to experience the Bentayga more when we took a V8 version from the factory for a couple of days’ driving through the picture postcard Cotswolds and Oxfordshire.

The roads of the UK are not as perfect as you might think and even the Bentayga with its air suspension felt many of the bumps. That is probably more because of the enormous wheels of course, but even with a few road imperfections, it cruised with a level of luxury that is incredible.