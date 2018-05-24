Don’t charge and you’ll be stuck (compared with the Cayenne S) lugging around 275kg of complicated, expensive stuff that can only hurt the car’s performance and economy. Charge, and you’ll be asked to haul a cable in and out of the luggage area in all weather, with all the dirty-hands implications that are inevitable with that.

Charge, and you should get close to Porsche’s fuel-consumption claim of 3.2l/100km (or even improve on it if the commutes are short enough to do on the 44km of zero-emission, EV range, so about 25km in the real world). Don’t charge and, well, Porsche isn’t giving a fuel-consumption figure for that.

Those are the questions buyers need to ask themselves. Yes, it’s going to help assuage the guilt of driving a 2.3-tonne SUV when a 1.6-tonne wagon would clearly do the job, but how often will you arrive home from work and just not be bothered making the effort? How often will you want to roll up a dirty cable, dressed in your best suit?

Only individual buyers can answer these questions, hopefully honestly and realistically, and Porsche insists they’re answering in the affirmative a lot more every year.

There’s a reason for this. Do it right and the E-Hybrid is a terrific car. It’s not quite as composed and coherent as the borderline-brilliant (and cheaper) Cayenne S, but it’s very, very good.