The beauty of all the MLB Evo technology is that its pieces can’t individually be felt working by the driver (or the passengers). It just all works together to make the car do things better, as a complete car.

There are other firsts for the E-Hybrid. It becomes the first Porsche to use a head-up display, for example, and it dips in to its 3D surround view’s tech package to deliver a rim-warning system, alerting drivers who are about to kerb a wheel.

It makes other sensors double service as well, for example keeping its rear radar (mainly used for the lane-changing blind-spot warning) running for 30 seconds after the car is switched off, so it can warn of looming cars, motorbikes, bicycles or even pedestrians before you open the door.

There are new digital instrument-cluster graphics to show the electric system power bits and pieces, including the power drain or charge rates and how much range you have left. The navigation map even shows you clearly how much EV range you have in the car.

The E-Hybrid will run the Chrono Package as standard, along with delivering a boost button (in the middle of the mode switch) to add a bit of overboosting for a limited time.

The eight-speed automatic transmission (inside which the electric motor sits) is a sweetheart of a thing and you barely notice it until the car’s in Sport+ mode, and the hang-on centre differential mixes the drive seamlessly to both ends of the car, depending on when it’s needed. Again, it’s technology you don’t have to worry about, because it all just kind-of happens, and happens well.

Of the Cayenne range, the entry car hits 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, and the E-Hybrid adds a lot of weight and an enormous amount of cost for a 0.9-second improvement, using the same core petrol engine.

It’s a terrific machine, if it’s used correctly. It’s a terrific but inefficient machine, even if it’s not. If you plan to plug it in regularly, it should work well. If not, take a Cayenne S.