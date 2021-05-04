Turning his experience into an opportunity to examine the human condition, Dooh was inspired by the challenges during this period. Stories to Tell speaks to the artist’s confinement, having to grapple with the “new normal”, interacting with the external world through the use of technology and his experience of grief during this time.

• Stories to Tell is open to view at the gallery by appointment only. Email info@gallerymomo.com or call 011-327-3247 for more information.

2. Proverb by Deborah Poynton | Stevenson, Johannesburg

Deborah Poynton’s 12th solo exhibition with Stevenson but her first in the Parktown space, Proverb showcases new paintings by the artist. Her subject matter includes animals, still life, human figures, and domestic scenes.