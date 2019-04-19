They call me a bibliomaniac,” says Jack Ginsberg, who is well known as an art collector and philanthropist in South African art circles. “The polite term is bibliophile.”

Regardless of whether it was love or mania (or both) that drove him, over the course of almost 50 years, Ginsberg has assembled a collection of about 3 500 artists’ books. Artists’ books are artworks in the form of books. Although his collection might not be the biggest in the world, it is significant.

“As soon as I became interested in artists’ books, I started picking up books about artists’ books,” he says. “I continued doing that while I was collecting artists’ books. When I started collecting, I could only find about 30 books published about artists’ books.” Now, the archive also numbers about 3 500 books, articles, catalogues, and the like.