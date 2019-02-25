Their working adventures together began in Kenya in the late 70s at a time when communication was limited to landlines and the postal service, yet they’ve managed to access often extremely remote regions on foot, by camel or car, with the rare privilege of being welcomed into communities who’d had little or no prior contact with Westerners. Of the rites of passage, rituals of courtship, marriage, death and the afterlife, revealed through the 750 colour photographs in the double-volume 864-page publication, over 40 percent have now vanished, highlighting the importance of their work.

This incredible document is also a red flag. While we may have become very connected through easier travel and technology, we are quickly losing touch with important ceremonies that keep us grounded, connected to the land and even ourselves. “We need to understand the messages coming from ancient cultures,” says Beckwith.