1. RUSSELL KAPLAN AUCTIONEERS, Saturday October 27

Russell Kaplan Auctioneers (RKA) is slightly different from other auction houses in that they hold monthly rather than quarterly or bi-annual auctions. With this one being so late in October, the next will be on December 8.

RKA always has a broad and eclectic range of art on auction, often including a fantastic range of affordable works, but ranging to top-end stuff that goes for hundreds of thousands of rand, and there are always gems among them.

The October auction includes a particularly good selection of works by Walter Battiss and Peter Clarke. This session also includes interesting international works, including a hand-coloured etching by Chagall titled Moses and a Jim Dine woodcut called The Red Venus.

Viewing starts on Wednesday, including Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm, and all day on Thursday and Friday at RKA’s premises in Bordeaux, Joburg, just off Jan Smuts Avenue.

2. STEPHAN WELZ AND CO., October 29 and 30

Stephan Welz and Co. is holding its Cape Town auction this weekend and its Johannesburg auction at the end of November. Stand-outs this weekend include a Pierneef oil dating to 1939 with the misspelled title Karroo, a delicately coloured landscape of geometric hills with a towering archway of clouds, and a number of oils by Walter Battiss. Two Women in An East African Village has its roots in the artist’s seminal trips to the East African coast in the early to mid-60s, with bold, spontaneous brushwork and palette knife.