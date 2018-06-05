Susie Goodman, executive director of Strauss & Co, says first-time buyers should familiarise themselves with the auction process. “It is important to buy art from a reputable auction house. Buy artworks that you love, but also learn as much you can about the artist and artwork,” she says.

Goodman advises potential buyers to frequent viewing days ahead of an auction. Strauss puts its auction items on show for three days ahead of the sale day. All items are also shown on its website. Goodman says Strauss has “walkabouts and lectures and specialists are on hand to advise clients” ahead of its five live auctions a year.

The investor’s challenge is finding out whether an artwork’s value would increase with time. Welz says this comes down to research. “If you are considering buying a painting, have a look at the auction house websites to get an idea of prices achieved by the artist over the past few years,” he says. “Pay attention to the size, subject, and medium as a guideline to compare with the work you are considering buying. Get to know the difference between a good and bad painting or print.”

Peffers agrees: “Investigate the bona fides of the specialists that you intend to deal with. Always pursue advice from the best specialists. Take the time to familiarise yourself with the items on which you intend to bid. Request condition reports and view the lots (artwork) in person.”

Another important factor when collecting art for investment purposes is having a clear strategy, Peffers says. “Take the time to develop a clear collecting strategy. This will produce a collection that is interesting and unique, and focuses your spending with a clear plan, which increases the chances of a better return in future,” he says. “Be selective about what you want. If it is something that is suitable — a high-quality addition to your collection — pursue it with fervency. If it is not, limit your bidding to within a reasonable price range.

“If you want art that is great, that will enhance in value over time, be prepared to pay for it. Don’t buy something because it seems fashionable,” he advises. “Think of art in generational terms, pursue things that will transcend and outlive short-term trends.”