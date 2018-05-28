The stellar collaboration between furniture designer Laurie Wiid van Heerden and the Ceramic Matters duo produced a number of outstanding releases at the show, two of which we’ve flagged.

We were drawn to the Tall Neck Vases for their elegant and delightfully expressive shape. The duo’s ceramic side table is another showstopper, featuring Wiid’s intelligent design work and Ceramic Matters’ eye-catching marbled ceramic tiles.