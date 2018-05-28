Heather Boting
1. WIID AND CERAMIC MATTERS

The stellar collaboration between furniture designer Laurie Wiid van Heerden and the Ceramic Matters duo produced a number of outstanding releases at the show, two of which we’ve flagged.

We were drawn to the Tall Neck Vases for their elegant and delightfully expressive shape. The duo’s ceramic side table is another showstopper, featuring Wiid’s intelligent design work and Ceramic Matters’ eye-catching marbled ceramic tiles.

Wiid & Ceramic Matters Tall neck vases
Wiid & Ceramic Matters Tall neck vases
Image: Supplied

2. STAY EVIL KIDS

Wendy and Jennifer’s latest mirror collection Death Becomes Her features this Series 1 mirror, with its hefty angular granite base and round mirror. We love how incongruous the two are and how the design duo challenges tradition.

Stay Evil Kids mirror
Stay Evil Kids mirror
Image: Supplied
Stay Evil Kids mirror
Stay Evil Kids mirror
Image: Supplied

3. CREMA

With a nod to set lighting, The Drumbox floor light by Diesel Foscarini is bold and unapologetic with a presence that cannot be ignored. A statement maker for sure.

DRUMBOX floo light by Diesel Foscarini at CREMA
DRUMBOX floo light by Diesel Foscarini at CREMA
Image: Supplied
DRUMBOX floo light by Diesel Foscarini at CREMA
DRUMBOX floo light by Diesel Foscarini at CREMA
Image: Supplied

4. EUROLUX

Fontana Arte’s Opaco wall light is a curved aluminium disc which can be twisted and rotated to suit your needs. It’s completely adjustable, down to the amount of light it emits.

Fontana Arte Opaco Wall Light from Eurolux
Fontana Arte Opaco Wall Light from Eurolux
Image: Supplied

5. SKINNY LAMINX

Basic as they may be, these new Colour Pop Pillows are a winner for their effervescent colours from spruce and graphite to persimmon and shell. They have the ability to add pure colour to your scheme.

Skinny laMinx
Skinny laMinx
Image: Supplied

6. THE URBANATIVE

Mpho Vackier’s Makeba Side Table and Light is a clever furniture combo with a nod to the sculptural elements of African hairstyles. Woven with rope and topped with marble it’s a multifunctional piece with a uniquely African flavour.

Makeba Sidetable Light by The Urbanative
Makeba Sidetable Light by The Urbanative
Image: Supplied

7. ROMO

Rug craftsman Louis de Poortere’s vibrant new rugs for Villa Nova are a bold and graphic range that have all been adapted from the brand’s famous textiles.

Romo Rugs
Romo Rugs
Image: Supplied
Romo Rugs
Romo Rugs
Image: Supplied
Romo Rugs
Romo Rugs
Image: Supplied

8. HEATHER BOTING

Newcomer Heather Boting is an interior designer who has entered the design scene with a bang. Launched last week, her understated home ware range bowled us over with its luxurious basics including scented candles, bookends and bedding in tactile materials like stone and linen.

Heather Boting
Heather Boting
Image: Supplied
Heather Boting
Heather Boting
Image: Supplied

9. BLACK FABRICS

A first in South Africa, Black Fabrics has just introduced Mind The Gap wallpapers all the way from Romania. Apart from the incredible paper quality, this brand’s designs have a historical bent with content ranging from botanicals to architectural features.

Black Fabrics: Succulentus
Black Fabrics: Succulentus
Image: Supplied
Black Fabrics: Opuntia
Black Fabrics: Opuntia
Image: Supplied
Black Fabrics
Black Fabrics
Image: Supplied

