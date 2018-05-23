For the second time, Design Joburg opens doors this Friday morning 25 May at the Sandton Convention Centre. Sorting through the impressive lineup of designers, architects and creatives, we’ve done all the legwork in laying out what’s new this time around and what to beeline for.

THE MARBLE POP UP

Marble, celebrated for its sensational interiors and live fire cooking is joining the show with a pop up restaurant and bar called CoLab cued by nature and industry trends. “Our pop up will reflect a space that awakens one’s senses. Food and design are so cohesive and we hope to demonstrate this union just as we have at Marble,” Irene Kyriacou, interior designer for Marble and CoLab explains. Expect pared back, flavour-packed food and inspired cocktails in an experiential, thought provoking space.