Upon its release in 1953, Fifty Fathoms, the first modern diver’s watch, immediately appealed to professional divers and soon thereafter to their civilian counterparts. It has since become the archetypal watch in this genre.

As relevant as ever six decades on, its main original technical and aesthetic characteristics, now combine its ebony-black colour with a satin-brushed titanium case. Innovative features are also being introduced in the core collection, which for the first time welcomes a model with a ceramic dial.

THE BLANCPAIN AIR COMMAND CHRONOGRAPH

Another key 2019 milestone is the reissue of the legendary Blancpain Air Command chronograph, a 500-piece limited edition, which belongs to the select circle of legendary watches whose very rareness increases their appeal to collectors. While its creation remains something of a mystery and has generated a variety of stories, its military vocation is a certainty.

The 2019 edition exudes a style that is singularly faithful to that of the original. In keeping with its forerunner, intended at the time for pilots of the most modern aircraft of the era, it is equipped with a ratcheted "countdown" rotating bezel. Once set before flight, this feature enables instantaneous reading of the exact time when the fuel reserve is no longer sufficient for the plane to continue its trajectory.

The time scale of the bezel, as well as the dial hour markers and hands, are made of "old radium" type Super-LumiNova, reproducing the orange hue of the original chronograph indications. The model bears a 30-minute totaliser at 3 o’clock and a 12-hour counter at 9 o’clock, while a tachymeter scale running around the chapter ring indicates speeds based on a 1km distance.