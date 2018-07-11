Sylvain Berneron may not be a name familiar to everyone but will most certainly resonate with motorcycle enthusiasts. The 29-year-old automotive designer, also known by his alias Holographic Hammer, is responsible for shaking up the customising world together with brother Florent — a former French military aeronautical mechanic — from their Praëm studio and workshop in a forest just outside Paris.

Berneron is best known for concept commissions such as the Ducati Scrambler Project Hero 01, BMW S1000RR, and, more recently, a custom built Honda RC51 with wire mesh bodywork. He also created the BMW Concept Ninety while on the design team at BMW Motorrad, which led to the production of the “customisable”, retro-styled R-NineT roadster.

His early years in racing and intimate knowledge of motorcycles inform his approach to design, which is inventive yet function-led and buildable. What better choice, then, for lead designer at newly launched Baume watches, “a brand focused on encouraging individuals to participate in a design-led global conversation” with customisation and mindful design — in both material choices and sustainable production techniques — at its core. He is also the right age so understands the attitudes, ethical choices, and needs of his generation, one that the watch industry is desperate to attract.