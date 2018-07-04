“I'm the operator | With my pocket calculator | I'm the operator | With my pocket calculator | I am adding | And subtracting | I’m controlling | And composing…” Lyrics from ‘Pocket Calculator’, a hit from 1981 by electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, who captured the zeitgeist at a time when electronic goods were getting smaller as well as the advent of personal, portable computing devises. Pubescents with the future in our hands, we felt in charge of our individual destinies. Though the recent financial crisis put an end to that thought, here we are again revisiting the 80s.

However, the first pocket calculator was released almost a decade earlier by Casio in 1972. The Casio Mini didn’t require desk space as it was smaller, elegant and more functional than anything before – great for adding and subtracting on the go.

Chairman and CE of Casio Computer, Kazuo Kashio died in June this year at aged 89. Highly regarded as a marketing genius, he leaves behind a mega family tech firm founded with his two elder brothers in the early 50s, and best known for the billions of pocket calculators they’ve sold, the first preview screens on digital cameras, the first ink-jet printer, Marty McFly's cool calculator watch and of course the G-Shock.